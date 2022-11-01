Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Independent Bank Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IBCP stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $487.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.03.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.99%.

In other Independent Bank news, EVP Gavin A. Mohr bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,055 shares in the company, valued at $214,171.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBCP. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 592.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Independent Bank by 66.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machine, and Internet and mobile banking services.

