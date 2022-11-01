indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,510,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the September 30th total of 10,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.4 days. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

indie Semiconductor Price Performance

Shares of INDI stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.82. 844,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,627. indie Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $16.33. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 124.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $25.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other indie Semiconductor news, COO Steven Machuga sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,490.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Scott David Kee sold 18,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total transaction of $147,090.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,318.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 232,202 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,239. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 17.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 35.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INDI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of indie Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

About indie Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.