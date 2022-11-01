INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Short Interest Update

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 197,300 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the September 30th total of 217,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On INDUS Realty Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $1,093,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 33.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 23.8% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $277,000. 69.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get INDUS Realty Trust alerts:

INDUS Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of INDT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $52.09. The stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.88. INDUS Realty Trust has a one year low of $48.33 and a one year high of $82.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust Announces Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust ( NASDAQ:INDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. INDUS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 41.95%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their target price on INDUS Realty Trust from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th.

About INDUS Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.