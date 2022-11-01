Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Holdings Decreased by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 33,379 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Infosys by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 74,541,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,855,349,000 after acquiring an additional 10,570,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,989,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,539,000 after buying an additional 5,143,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 129.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,720,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,174,202 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,239,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,982,000 after purchasing an additional 149,668 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,294,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,673,000 after purchasing an additional 386,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $16.39 and a 52 week high of $26.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Infosys to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Infosys from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.