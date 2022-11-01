Injective Protocol Hits Market Cap of $170.85 Million (INJ)

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Injective Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $2.34 or 0.00011403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Injective Protocol has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $170.85 million and $84.31 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Injective Protocol Token Profile

Injective Protocol launched on October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official website is injective.com. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective Protocol project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

