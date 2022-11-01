INmune Bio (INMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. INmune Bio had a negative return on equity of 41.87% and a negative net margin of 9,233.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect INmune Bio to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
INmune Bio Stock Performance
Shares of INmune Bio stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,123. INmune Bio has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 30.87, a current ratio of 30.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93.
About INmune Bio
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patient's innate immune system to treat disease. The company develops and commercializes product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation. Its development programs include INKmune, which focuses on treating women with relapse refractory ovarian carcinoma and patients with high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome; INB03, an immunotherapy that treats patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; and XPro1595 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

