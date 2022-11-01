Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Update

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,200 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 359,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innospec

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOSP. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Innospec by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Innospec by 9.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innospec by 15.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innospec by 5.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Innospec Stock Performance

Shares of IOSP stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $99.92. 21 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,810. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.12. Innospec has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $106.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innospec ( NASDAQ:IOSP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.26. Innospec had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.45 million. Research analysts predict that Innospec will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innospec Company Profile

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

Featured Articles

