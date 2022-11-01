Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 125,500 shares, a drop of 12.4% from the September 30th total of 143,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Christopher Harborne bought 12,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $105,065.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,039,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,519,269.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 270,122 shares of company stock worth $2,397,486. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Innovative Solutions and Support alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Bridge Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 34,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,674. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $164.12 million, a P/E ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.94 million for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 21.04%.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Solutions and Support and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.