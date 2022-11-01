Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC lowered its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the 1st quarter worth $260,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

Shares of PMAY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.93. The company had a trading volume of 16,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,022. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.21. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52 week low of $26.44 and a 52 week high of $30.86.

