Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Holdings Cut by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for 5.0% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 4.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $21,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 6.7% during the first quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PJAN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,985. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.81. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $33.43.

