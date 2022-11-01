Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %
NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 9,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,341. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29.
Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
