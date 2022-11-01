Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Short Interest Update

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Innoviz Technologies Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ:INVZ traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.80. 9,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,341. Innoviz Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,625.51% and a negative return on equity of 41.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

About Innoviz Technologies

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.