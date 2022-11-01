InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,733. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Why Investors Are Suddenly Excited About Vaxcyte
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
- Saia Stock Is Ready To Switch Gears And Move Higher
- Is onsemi On Target For A New Record High Share Price?
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.