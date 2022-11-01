InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Short Interest Update

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 30th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $1.89. The company had a trading volume of 32,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,733. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.24 million, a P/E ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. InnSuites® Hotels and Suites has owned real estate and hotels and provided hotel services including management, branding, and reservations to hotels under the brand name InnSuites trademarked and owned by IHT over 40 years by being innovators for guest needs and recognizing hotel membership demands.

