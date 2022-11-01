Insider Selling: Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) VP Sells 21,910 Shares of Stock

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $460,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AEHR stock traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.57. 1,882,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,150. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $565.57 million, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aehr Test Systems

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEHR shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the third quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $62,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Aehr Test Systems during the first quarter worth $117,000. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aehr Test Systems

(Get Rating)

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.