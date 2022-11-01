Insider Selling: Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) EVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of DAL traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $33.63. 8,992,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,674,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.09 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.12.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,436,000 after buying an additional 31,008 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,090,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,666,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

