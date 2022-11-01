Insider Selling: Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) CEO Sells 5,885 Shares of Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,116,309.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 3rd, Andrew Wilson sold 6,975 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $837,000.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.27. 2,568,979 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,242,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EA. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in Electronic Arts by 64.9% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 369,027 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $44,892,000 after acquiring an additional 145,278 shares during the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% in the first quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,020 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.77.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

