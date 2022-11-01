Insider Selling: Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) VP Sells 31,997 Shares of Stock

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MRK traded down $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. The stock had a trading volume of 11,076,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,854,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $101.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.85.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.62% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.63.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

