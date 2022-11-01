Insider Selling: Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells 26,000 Shares of Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 26,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $98,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,199,456 shares in the company, valued at $31,075,938.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $105,325.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 25,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $95,250.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 24,500 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $92,610.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,322 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,707.50.

On Wednesday, October 19th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 28,000 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total value of $106,120.00.

On Monday, October 17th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 6,200 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $23,250.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 4,694 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total value of $17,649.44.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 14,909 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $56,057.84.

On Monday, October 10th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 1,977 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $7,413.75.

On Friday, October 7th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 27,207 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $104,202.81.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 78,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,957. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.63. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $1.97 and a one year high of $5.79.

Permianville Royalty Trust Announces Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PVL. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth $1,536,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $312,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares during the period.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

See Also

