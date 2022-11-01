Insider Selling: Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells 47,846 Shares of Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $1,585,616.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $2,172,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total transaction of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.58. 298,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,245. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52-week low of $19.19 and a 52-week high of $35.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,028,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,547,000 after purchasing an additional 192,221 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $72,932,000 after acquiring an additional 38,611 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,519,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $67,214,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 937,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 85,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 793,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,451,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.44.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

