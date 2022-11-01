Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.87-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.84. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.37. 10,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,133. Insperity has a 52 week low of $83.94 and a 52 week high of $129.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 341.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Insperity will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.46%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

In related news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insperity news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $177,462.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,643 shares of company stock valued at $6,961,572. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the 1st quarter worth about $964,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Insperity by 214.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Insperity by 495.1% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 6,753 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Insperity during the first quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Insperity by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

