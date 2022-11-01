Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Short Interest Up 8.8% in October

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the September 30th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 286,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.17.

Inspire Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a current ratio of 5.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of -121.09 and a beta of 1.54. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $286.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.06. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $91.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,800,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $72,772,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 2,203.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 180,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,307,000 after buying an additional 172,567 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,087,000 after purchasing an additional 164,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 14,876.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 162,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,628,000 after purchasing an additional 161,110 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

