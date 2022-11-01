Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $95.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.15. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total transaction of $172,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,367.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,749. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.73, for a total value of $172,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,367.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 91,477 shares of company stock valued at $8,736,314. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

