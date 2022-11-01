International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) is Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ 9th Largest Position

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for about 1.1% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

International Business Machines Stock Performance

IBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.40.

IBM traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,428,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.73. The company has a market capitalization of $124.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.42.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.