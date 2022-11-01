International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the September 30th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
International Media Acquisition Stock Up 38.5 %
Shares of IMAQR stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,280. International Media Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
