Intrusion (INTZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 million. Intrusion had a negative net margin of 245.59% and a negative return on equity of 712.46%. On average, analysts expect Intrusion to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

INTZ stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $98.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.77. Intrusion has a 12-month low of $1.74 and a 12-month high of $5.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.79.

Several research analysts recently commented on INTZ shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Intrusion to $6.25 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Intrusion in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Intrusion stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 142,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.74% of Intrusion as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and supports entity identification, data mining, cybercrime, and advanced persistent threat detection products in the United States. It offers INTRUSION Shield, a cybersecurity solution based on security-as-a-service solution to identify and stop Zero-Day and ransomware attacks.

