Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 158,300 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the September 30th total of 142,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Inventiva Stock Performance

Shares of IVA stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 28,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,866. Inventiva has a 12-month low of $3.49 and a 12-month high of $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.27.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inventiva stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Inventiva S.A. ( NASDAQ:IVA Get Rating ) by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the quarter. Inventiva comprises 0.9% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned 6.46% of Inventiva worth $14,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

