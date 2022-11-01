InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.

InvenTrust Properties Company Profile

InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.

