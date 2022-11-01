InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT) Short Interest Down 11.4% in October

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,480,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 1,670,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 229,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.
InvenTrust Properties Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVT stock opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. InvenTrust Properties has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $32.93.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 2.76%. As a group, equities analysts predict that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.
InvenTrust Properties Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 45,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of InvenTrust Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in InvenTrust Properties by 29.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company.
InvenTrust Properties Company Profile
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
