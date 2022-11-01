InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.57-$1.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
InvenTrust Properties Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of IVT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.37. The company had a trading volume of 291,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,296. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18. InvenTrust Properties has a 52-week low of $20.82 and a 52-week high of $32.93.
InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. InvenTrust Properties had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that InvenTrust Properties will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVT. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.
InvenTrust Properties Corp. is a premier multi-tenant retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood centers, and select power centers that often have a grocery component, predominantly in Sun Belt markets with favorable demographics. We seek to continue to execute our strategy to enhance our multi-tenant retail platform by further investing in grocery-anchored centers with essential retail in our current markets, while exhibiting focused and disciplined capital allocation.
