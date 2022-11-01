Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) is Compass Financial Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Compass Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Compass Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Compass Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRF. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PRF traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $154.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,901. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $137.81 and a 12-month high of $176.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.59.

