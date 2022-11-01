Invesco Mortgage Capital (IVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

IVR stock opened at $11.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $386.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.49. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 22.20%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

Several research firms have weighed in on IVR. StockNews.com began coverage on Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 196.4% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 22,222 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 382.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

