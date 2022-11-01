Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.5% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,993,000 after buying an additional 3,146,789 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 36,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 847,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 844,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after acquiring an additional 716,957 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $276.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,473,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $254.26 and a 52-week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.