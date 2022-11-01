Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $19,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,414 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $139.32. 105,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,019,262. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.11. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

