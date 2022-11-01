Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 15,599 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 96,981 shares.The stock last traded at $74.50 and had previously closed at $74.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

Featured Stories

