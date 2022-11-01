Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Short Interest Update

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 6.4% from the September 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I stock remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 530,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,664. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day moving average is $10.04. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at $146,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $152,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $250,000.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

