Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 1st (AAU, ABIO, ACAD, ADXS, AHPI, AKTX, AXSM, AZMCF, BIOL, BMEA)

Posted by on Nov 1st, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD). They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC). They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Data#3 (OTC:DTATF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $851.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.