Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November 1st (AAU, ABIO, ACAD, ADXS, AHPI, AKTX, AXSM, AZMCF, BIOL, BMEA)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Tuesday, November 1st:

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Get Almaden Minerals Ltd alerts:

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of. They issued a hold rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arizona Metals (OTCMKTS:AZMCF). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC). They issued an underperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS). They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Capstone Copper (TSE:CS). The firm issued a buy rating and a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Data#3 (OTC:DTATF). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. started coverage on shares of Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. started coverage on shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH). The firm issued a hold rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL). They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP). They issued a neutral rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX). Loop Capital issued a buy rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock.

Cowen Inc initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Cowen Inc issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Cowen Inc. began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN). Cowen Inc. issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spark Networks (NYSE:LOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Lantern Pharma (NASDAQ:LTRN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC). The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,450 ($17.52) target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB). The firm issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parkit Enterprise (OTCMKTS:PKTEF). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

CLSA initiated coverage on shares of PWR (OTCMKTS:PWRHF). They issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. started coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFF). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN). EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I issued a buy rating and a $851.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revlon (NYSE:REV). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH). Alliance Global Partners issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE). They issued a hold rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Superior Drilling Products (NYSE:SDPI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.