Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 31st (APPF, BELFB, CNTY, CS, CVLY, CWT, DGX, ENVA, FMX, GILD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 31st:

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

