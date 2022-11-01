Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for October 31st (APPF, BELFB, CNTY, CS, CVLY, CWT, DGX, ENVA, FMX, GILD)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, October 31st:
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a sell rating to a neutral rating.
Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Terex (NYSE:TEX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
