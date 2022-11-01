Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Short Interest Update

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,480,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the September 30th total of 25,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $31.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.64, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 151.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on INVH. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.54.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

