Invitoken Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.51 Billion (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.67 or 0.00008138 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Invitoken has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $163,523.00 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,436.70 or 0.31430458 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012275 BTC.

About Invitoken

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. Invitoken’s official website is www.invitree.io. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken.

Buying and Selling Invitoken

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invitoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invitoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

