IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
IPG Photonics Price Performance
Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 296,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.
IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.
IPG Photonics Company Profile
IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.
