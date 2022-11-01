IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the September 30th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,394,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,751,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IPG Photonics Price Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in IPG Photonics by 1.9% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 141.9% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 117.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 50,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,584,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.66. The stock had a trading volume of 296,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,721. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.54 and its 200 day moving average is $94.93. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Stories

