IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the September 30th total of 2,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.94.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IQVIA

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% during the first quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA Company Profile

NYSE IQV opened at $209.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.61. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $285.61.

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.