Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $97.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.52, a current ratio of 26.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

In related news, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $211,981.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at $4,426,577.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Rickard sold 18,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $211,981.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 376,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,426,577.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 563.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 6,953 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $160,000.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

