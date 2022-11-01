iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Bought by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 130.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,007 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,024,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,383,000 after buying an additional 1,954,214 shares during the period.

Shares of SHY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,950,039. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.36. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.73 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%.

