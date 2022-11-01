iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by SouthState Corp

SouthState Corp decreased its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 144,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,071 shares during the quarter. SouthState Corp’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IGSB. Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 271,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.98. The company had a trading volume of 33,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $54.45.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.