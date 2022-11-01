iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Position Raised by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 152.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,043 shares during the period. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 361.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after purchasing an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after purchasing an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,656,000 after purchasing an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

TLH traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $104.49. 5,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,099. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.70. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.