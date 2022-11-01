iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Holdings Reduced by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,176.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 39,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 28,880 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.52. 850,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,703,445. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.90. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $155.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

