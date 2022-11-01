iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 107,126 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,763,461 shares.The stock last traded at $129.47 and had previously closed at $128.59.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Biotechnology ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

