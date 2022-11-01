iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 1.5% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USIG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.54. The stock had a trading volume of 40,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,283. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $60.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.142 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%.

