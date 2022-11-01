iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Acquired by Buttonwood Financial Group LLC

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 818 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,871,000 after purchasing an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 678.0% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,348,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,737,000 after buying an additional 1,175,314 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the first quarter valued at $49,578,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 8,620.1% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 388,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 384,026 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 382,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period.

Shares of AOR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.19. 825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.50. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $43.57 and a 52 week high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

