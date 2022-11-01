iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IAGG. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 262,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $53.61.

