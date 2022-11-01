iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Raised by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 193,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,949 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $6,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $502,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 36,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 71,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 14,674 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 73,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,610,044. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.78 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.