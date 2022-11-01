iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,230,103 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 27,173,836 shares.The stock last traded at $33.40 and had previously closed at $32.67.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

